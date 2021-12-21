Egyptian Health Dept. reported 37 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 20.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - two under the age of 5, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 30s, four in their 40s and three in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their teens, one in their 30s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, one in their 20s and one in their 40s

White County

  • Female - one in their teens, one in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Male - one in their 40s and two in their 50s

As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 5,122 cases of COVID-19, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,304 cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 991 cases, including 10 deaths.

