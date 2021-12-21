Heartland Votes
Dry weather continues for the next few days

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunshine returns to the Heartland today. Sunshine along with a southwest breeze will help warm much of the area into the lower 50s, a little warmer than what we saw on Monday. Dry weather continues tonight and under clear skies temperatures will drop into the 20s areawide. Wednesday will be a bit cooler again, with everyone seeing highs back in the 40s. Then a big warm up expected as we head into Christmas Eve. Mid to upper 60s expected on Friday, but it will be very windy too. Some scattered showers expected through Christmas Eve too. Christmas Day is looking mild too, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

