Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.(Instagram RyanKelly70 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ryan Kelly, of the Indianapolis Colts, and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl.

According to Emma Kelly’s Instagram post, she started to feel pregnancy complications last week.

After going to the hospital, the Kellys were told their daughter’s heart was no longer beating.

Emma was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy. Doctors told her she had to deliver the baby immediately. She gave birth after 24 hours of labor.

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.

Ryan did not suit up when the Colts beat the New England Patriots Saturday night.

Both teams issued statements expressing sympathy for the family.

