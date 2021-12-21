Heartland Votes
Another chilly night across the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed sunshine across the area today but with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will begin to drop. Readings will be falling into the 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be sunny again but with easterly winds it will be cooler than what we experienced today. Highs will range from near 40 north to the upper 40s southwest.

