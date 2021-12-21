3 accused of poaching deer, bobcat, turkey on private land in southern Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people face criminal charges for poaching in southern Illinois.

They’re accused of poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land, as well as other violations.

Justin Bauersachs, of Pinckneyville, was cited in Perry County for unlawful hunting without the consent of a landowner (two counts); unlawful possession of a migratory game bird during closed season; unlawful possession of a protected species during a closed season; unlawful take of a turkey after legal shooting hours; unlawful possession of wildlife unlawfully taken; unlawful possession of wild turkey (two counts); failure to tag wild turkey immediately after harvest; failure to report harvest of wild turkey; falsification of deer harvest report; contributing to the unlawful take of an eight-point buck; and accessory to hunting without a valid hunting license.

He was cited in Jackson County for possession of unlawfully taken wildlife; hunting without the consent of landowner (two counts); and unlawful hunting of a protected species more than a half-hour after sunset.

Greg Cottom, also of Pinckneyville, was cited in Jackson County for failure to register a bobcat harvest; unlawful possession of a bobcat pelt not tagged per federal regulations; unlawful possession of an unlawfully taken bobcat; and unlawful take of a bobcat without a valid permit.

Sally Albers, of Breese, was cited in Perry County for unlawful hunting without the consent of landowner (two counts); unlawful hunting without a hunting license; and unlawful take or possession of deer.

In January, the Illinois Conservation Police received a complaint in Perry County about a potentially poached, large white-tailed buck.

Conservation agents from District 14 identified Albers as the hunter. They said she did not have a hunting license, nor habitat stamp as required to lawfully take the deer.

According to conservation police, they received a photograph indicating more potential violations, including unlawfully hunting on properties without the landowner’s consent.

Following some interviews, they determined Bauersachs helped Albers with unlawfully taking the deer.

Conservation police got search warrants and found multiple violations and more suspects during the investigation.

On December 10, conservation officers arrested Bauersachs for criminal trespass to private property and multiple conservation violations in Jackson and Perry Counties. They said the criminal trespass complaints were ongoing from different landowners in the counties.

In addition, Cottom and Albers were each cited for conservation violations as a result of the investigation.

Bauersachs also faces criminal charges in Perry County for criminal trespass to private property (two counts) and criminal trespass on a motor vehicle to a field capable of growing crops.

Conservation officers say additional criminal charges are pending review by the Perry County state’s attorney.

