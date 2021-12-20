Volunteers needed for Operation Christmas Tuesday in Mayfield, Graves Co.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield and Graves County are asking for volunteers for the upcoming Operation Christmas Tuesday event.

Operation Christmas Tuesday was set up to help deliver holiday cheer to city and county residents who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado on December 10.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, is in need of about 150 volunteers.

Graves County says it would prefer groups of volunteers.

To sign up, call the Graves County Emergency Hotline on Monday, December 20, at 270-727-5114 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You must have your own transportation for the event.

Those who register on Monday will be asked to arrive at a central meeting point in Mayfield around 9 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and be available to assist Operation Christmas until about 4:30 p.m., that day.

The volunteers will assist with:

Distributing food, water, gift cards and basic supplies to families.

Delivering toys to every child in the Mayfield tornado area.

Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said it is an effort to get everyone in the Christmas spirit during a tough time.

“The tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn’t cancel Christmas,” Perry said. “We think this will lift up our community with the love of Christmas, particularly the children who have lost so much.”

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said Operation Christmas Tuesday should provide families with the things they need to get through the holiday.

“It’s a big task, but I’m confident our community can make it happen,” Mayor O’Nan said. “Our families need this push to get through Christmas.”

Gift cards that can be used for furniture, supplies, food, or clothing are the most needed item.

Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department located at 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066.

Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039, or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at any Independence Bank location.

If you have questions about donations, please call the Graves County donation hotline at 270-883-0072.

The Operation Christmas Tuesday Event will also serve to provide families with sufficient food to get through the Christmas holiday, giving workers who have been providing supplies to tornado victims a chance to take a short break to spend some time with their own families.

All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page.

