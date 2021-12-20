Heartland Votes
Advertisement

UK men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID issues

The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena, has been postponed.(Source: UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena, has been postponed.

UK officials said the postponement is due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program.

UK Athletics said they’re working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.

Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season.

If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season. Single-game buyers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a separate communication.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

Elizabeth Shelton pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to misdemeanor DWI.
United Way of Southeast Mo. executive director pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWI
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on...
Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 between December 17-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
According to Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, it’s Phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund, which...
More than $115M in pandemic relief funding given to Ky. health care providers