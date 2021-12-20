Tree and debris removal continues this week in several Kentucky counties

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on removing trees and debris at different locations.

The cabinet has announced that motorists need to find alternative routes while the work continues.

Caldwell County - U.S. 62 between Caldwell Soccer field and the Hopkins County line (mile markers 9.00 and 19.0)

Christian County - U.S 41 between the Todd County line and Pembroke (mile markers 0.00 - 3.50)

Hopkins County - U.S. 41 between Bell Crossing and Bracket Lane (mile markers 9.00 - 11.0)

Hopkins County - U.S. between Dawson Springs to Martin Loop (mile marker 0.00 - 5.00)

Muhlenberg County - KY 181 between Noffsinger Lane and KY 175 (mile markers 22.0 - 24.0)

Muhlenberg County - KY 175 to KY 423 (mile markers 14.0 to 25.0)

Ohio County - KY 1164 to KY 1544 (mile markers 0.00 - 8.00)

