Tree and debris removal continues this week in several Kentucky counties
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on removing trees and debris at different locations.
The cabinet has announced that motorists need to find alternative routes while the work continues.
- Caldwell County - U.S. 62 between Caldwell Soccer field and the Hopkins County line (mile markers 9.00 and 19.0)
- Christian County - U.S 41 between the Todd County line and Pembroke (mile markers 0.00 - 3.50)
- Hopkins County - U.S. 41 between Bell Crossing and Bracket Lane (mile markers 9.00 - 11.0)
- Hopkins County - U.S. between Dawson Springs to Martin Loop (mile marker 0.00 - 5.00)
- Muhlenberg County - KY 181 between Noffsinger Lane and KY 175 (mile markers 22.0 - 24.0)
- Muhlenberg County - KY 175 to KY 423 (mile markers 14.0 to 25.0)
- Ohio County - KY 1164 to KY 1544 (mile markers 0.00 - 8.00)
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.