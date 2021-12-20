Shawnee Alliance spreading holiday joy to their clients

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - As the Heartland looks forward to Christmas on Saturday, the Shawnee Alliance for Seniors brings some holiday cheer to clients in Southern Illinois. Even the smallest gifts make a difference.

Shawnee Alliance services stretch across 18 counties and this is their 19th year spreading holiday joy to their clients.

“It really humbles Christmas back down to the meaning of Christmas,” said Marsha Nelson, Community Service Unit Director with the Shawnee Alliance.

Nelson is one of many Santa’s helping to deliver small gifts.

She tells me, the shining stars program helps keep their some of their clients get in the holiday spirit.

“So they go through their clients list, they determine those that are either would not have Christmas gifts due to not having family or loved ones around, or those that just have extra special needs that we know they can’t afford the items they’re wishing for,” said Nelson

It’s not materialistic items, such as high prices items, these clients are asking for either.

“basic needs like just as simple as just daily hygiene needs, like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, things like that. I’ve had a lot of clients that have asked for things like socks, sweat pants, getting a fuzzy blanket since it’s getting to be the cold weather outside,” said Aimee Francis, Care Coordinator at Shawnee Alliance.

The Holiday Spirit is alive and well when a client receives their gift.

“They’re just so thankful that somebody thought of them, somebody was able to take care of them whenever they feel left out or feel lonely because it’s the time of the year a lot of people feel that way,” said Francis.

Shawnee Alliance is collaborating with the Salvation Army and have handed out, around 130 gifts this Christmas season.

Nelson wants to just remind everyone to be Jolly as we approach the Holidays.

“Take something to a neighbor, give a friend a call, older adults that you don’t know well, just wish them a merry Christmas when you see them, really goes a long way,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.