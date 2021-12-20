Power restored to more than 4K customers in Mayfield

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Electric and Water Systems restored power to more than 4,000 customers.

They said that’s 70 percent of the city.

As of Monday, December 20, approximately 1,520 customers were still without power.

The system said one bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city; however, they are working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible.

Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield.

They said the water system is fully operational because its running off of generators.

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of the Hickory Water District.

According to MEWS, the wastewater system is operating at 75 percent.

They said generators are set up and repairs are ongoing.

As for internet, the group said fiber was restored to 90 percent of customers.

A portable office will open to the public, with limited operations, by the middle of the week. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Currently, they said payment options are via mail, online or by phone at 1-877-775-5872.

MEWS will be suspending a $2.50 convenience fee for customers processing web or phone payments.

