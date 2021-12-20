Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Thursday, December 16.(KBTX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Thursday, December 16.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 3
  • 5-11 years - 2
  • 12-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 28
  • 65 and up - 5

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 106
  • Released from isolation - 4,758
  • Deaths - 77

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 29.

It’s by appoint or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

