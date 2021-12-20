Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Thursday, December 16.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 3

5-11 years - 2

12-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 28

65 and up - 5

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 106

Released from isolation - 4,758

Deaths - 77

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 29.

It’s by appoint or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

