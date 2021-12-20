Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Thursday, December 16.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 3
- 5-11 years - 2
- 12-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 28
- 65 and up - 5
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 106
- Released from isolation - 4,758
- Deaths - 77
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 29.
It’s by appoint or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
