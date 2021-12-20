Paducah police investigating early morning shooting in front of business

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 19.

According to police, a man called them at 2:52 a.m. on Sunday and said he had been shot and was running down North 8th Street.

Officers found him on the ground at the corner of North 8th and Boyd Street. They said he had been shot just above his knee.

An officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

At the same time, police say they received a report of shots fired at the 2020 Bar in the 1200 block of N. 8th St.

Officers arrived to find numerous cars leaving the scene.

They said they talked to several people, most of who said they had not seen anything.

Officers found shell casings in the middle of the street in front of the bar.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

