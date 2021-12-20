Heartland Votes
NICU babies receive visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited babies at NICU Baptist Health Paducah.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visited babies at NICU Baptist Health Paducah.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The babies of NICU at Baptist Health were treated to a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The babies had their very first picture taken with Santa in Christmas stockings.

“While Christmas in the NICU is different for families, we are excited to safely make the season brighter for the babies and their families in our care,” said Lisa Parnell, director of Maternal Child Services for Baptist Health Paducah. “Bringing a sense of normalcy and added joy makes such a difference not only to the families, but to the staff as well.”

Baptist Health Paducah’s Level III NICU provides care for newborns experiencing difficulties, from premature birth to common and rare medical conditions.

For more information on Baptist Health Paducah or the NICU, click here.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit NICU babies