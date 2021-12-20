More than $115M in pandemic relief funding given to Ky. health care providers

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services will distribute more than $115 million in pandemic relief funding to 897 Kentucky health care providers.

The money will be distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

According to Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, it’s Phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund, which was established through the CARES Act.

“Nobody has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as acutely as our healthcare providers, who have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one. Now, as many of these same heroes mobilize to assist with Kentucky’s tornado recovery efforts, they are also dealing with extensive pandemic-related expenses and revenue loss. Today’s relief funding announcement will go a long way toward easing that financial distress,” said Senator McConnell. “I was proud to lead several bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills to passage last year and help our healthcare providers receive the relief funding they need to survive. Kentucky and America simply cannot allow our healthcare providers to flounder while we still work to defeat the pandemic.”

Kentucky’s relief funding is part of a nationwide, $9 billion payment to more than 69,000 health care providers who experienced revenue loss or expenses related to the pandemic.

