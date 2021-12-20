Heartland Votes
More flowers placed on memorial wall in Mayfield

A man is seen placing flowers on the memorial wall in Mayfield for tornado victims.
A man is seen placing flowers on the memorial wall in Mayfield for tornado victims.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More flowers were delivered and placed on the memorial wall in Downtown Mayfield.

The wall also consists of pictures for those who died after tornadoes struck the quad state area on December 10.

Folks we talked with say these flowers are a way to help remember those that passed away too soon.

“The people that passed away mattered. Their lives mattered. Remembering them matters,” Leo Soto said. “And I think it’s important to give the community a place to unite, to come together to begin the healing process, and something about flowers really helps with that.”

Soto said it’s nice to see so many people helping out putting up the flowers and showing their support.

“Just seeing the families, the little kids, putting up flowers and everyone doing their part in making the memorial grow and making it more beautiful than it was already,” Soto said. “Just looking back at it now, it’s stunning to think that we began this a few days ago and now it’s already incredible.”

These flowers were donated by area florists that wanted to help show their support.

