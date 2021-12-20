Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against vaccine mandate

Attorney General Schmitt says he will continue to fight against "unlawful, unprecedented...
Attorney General Schmitt says he will continue to fight against "unlawful, unprecedented government overreach.”(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors, which halts enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and the other states in Missouri’s coalition that initially filed suit.  

“In October, I co-led a lawsuit with Nebraska, challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors. Earlier this afternoon, my Office once again beat the Biden Administration in court, halting that unlawful mandate on federal contractors in Missouri and in our coalition of states. This is yet another important win for the people of Missouri,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I will continue my fight against this unlawful, unprecedented government overreach.”  

Along with Nebraska, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt co-led a 10-state coalition in filing suit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

This afternoon, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri granted Missouri’s motion for preliminary injunction and halted enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and in the coalition states.

The coalition states include:

  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Iowa
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Wyoming

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also recently obtained an injunction against the Biden Administration’s health care worker vaccine mandate.

Additionally, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office joined a motion for emergency stay in the United States Supreme Court to halt the vaccine mandate on private employers.  

The full preliminary injunction can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and...
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

15% from the sales of shirts are going to support the community's relief fund.
Mayfield Strong shirts help give back to the community
Shawnne Alliance spreading Holiday Joy to their clients.
Shawnee Alliance spreading holiday joy to their clients
The corporation’s facility will grow by 30,000 square feet.
Gov. Beshear announces Taylor Corporation to add 28 new jobs in Kentucky
158,169 qualified patients and 3,283 caregivers are currently active in Missouri’s medical...
MO medical marijuana sales reach $200 million