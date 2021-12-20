Mo. Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors, which halts enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and the other states in Missouri’s coalition that initially filed suit.

“In October, I co-led a lawsuit with Nebraska, challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors. Earlier this afternoon, my Office once again beat the Biden Administration in court, halting that unlawful mandate on federal contractors in Missouri and in our coalition of states. This is yet another important win for the people of Missouri,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I will continue my fight against this unlawful, unprecedented government overreach.”

Along with Nebraska, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt co-led a 10-state coalition in filing suit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

This afternoon, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri granted Missouri’s motion for preliminary injunction and halted enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and in the coalition states.

The coalition states include:

Alaska

Arkansas

Iowa

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

South Dakota

Wyoming

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also recently obtained an injunction against the Biden Administration’s health care worker vaccine mandate.

Additionally, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office joined a motion for emergency stay in the United States Supreme Court to halt the vaccine mandate on private employers.

The full preliminary injunction can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.