Mich. men accused of take prescription medicine, doctor’s prescription blanks from Mayfield clinic destroyed by tornado

Heartland Votes
Police say the medications came from the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation Clinic, which was destroyed by a tornado on December 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Michigan men are accused of stealing prescription medicine and doctor’s prescription blanks from a clinic destroyed by the tornado.

Tommy Stowell, 48, of Albion, Mich., and Daiv Walter, 51, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., are facing multiple drug charges each.

According to Mayfield police, they stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

They said a police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

While searching the vehicle, they say they found multiple containers of meth and marijuana. Officers also found a large drawer overflowing with bags of prescription medication and pharmaceutical controlled substance packs.

Police say the medications came from the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation Clinic, which was destroyed by a tornado on December 10.

They said they also found multiple doctor’s prescription blanks from the clinic.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stowell. He and his passenger, Daiv Walter, were interviewed by detectives.

According to police, the two men illegally entered the damaged clinic and took a large quantity of medications and controlled substances.

They say the two were on their way out of town after taking the items.

They were arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

