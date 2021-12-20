Heartland Votes
Mayfield Strong shirts help give back to the community

15% from the sales of shirts are going to support the community's relief fund.
15% from the sales of shirts are going to support the community's relief fund.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A screen printing shop is giving back to the community with the help of some shirt sales.

Hawkins Screen Printing made many shirts that say Mayfield Strong on them after a devastating tornado struck the community on December 10.

Robert Hawkins says it’s good to see people wearing the shirts and the community come together through this time of need.

“It’s awesome to me because when you have an idea and you put it on a shirt and then you see the community wearing it, it just makes me feel real proud of being able to do that for folks,” Robert Hawkins said.

He says 15 percent from the sales of shirts are going to support the community’s relief fund.

“The community has always supported us,” Hawkins said. “I mean we have an overwhelming support from this community for our store here. We feel like they are always helping us so we feel like we need to give back to the community.”

Hawkins also is donating towards the relief fund by selling signs to be placed in the yard.

