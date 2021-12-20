Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from residence in Williamson Co.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 20, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit (MPDNU) executed a warrant to search a residence located in the 1200 block of N. Logan St. in Marion, Williamson County, Ill.

During this search warrant, the MPDNU seized numerous firearms, numerous drum magazines, numerous high-capacity magazines, body armor, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription-controlled substances, LSD, MDMA, US currency, drug records and proof of residence.

Nicholas Lattuca, age 41, of Williamson County, was issued the following citations:

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (No FOID/Possession of Body Armor)

Possession of 100 to 400 grams of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver

Possession of 30 to 500 grams of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver

Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts – LSD and Suboxone)

Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts – MDMA and Meth)

Lattuca was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he will await future court proceedings.

