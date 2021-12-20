Marion PD: Numerous firearms, drugs, currency seized from residence in Williamson Co.
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 20, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit (MPDNU) executed a warrant to search a residence located in the 1200 block of N. Logan St. in Marion, Williamson County, Ill.
During this search warrant, the MPDNU seized numerous firearms, numerous drum magazines, numerous high-capacity magazines, body armor, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription-controlled substances, LSD, MDMA, US currency, drug records and proof of residence.
Nicholas Lattuca, age 41, of Williamson County, was issued the following citations:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (No FOID/Possession of Body Armor)
- Possession of 100 to 400 grams of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver
- Possession of 30 to 500 grams of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts – LSD and Suboxone)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts – MDMA and Meth)
Lattuca was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he will await future court proceedings.
