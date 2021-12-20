Man with Santa hat robs credit union in St. Louis area

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - A man with a Santa hat and a white beard robbed a credit union in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday.

Court documents say a 58-year-old man stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton Saturday while threatening to blow up the building. He was arrested with the cash later on Saturday.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said the man has been charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat.

He was being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. But after his arrest the man was taken to a hospital because he was complaining of chest pains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.