Man with Santa hat robs credit union in St. Louis area
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - A man with a Santa hat and a white beard robbed a credit union in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday.
Court documents say a 58-year-old man stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton Saturday while threatening to blow up the building. He was arrested with the cash later on Saturday.
A spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said the man has been charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat.
He was being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. But after his arrest the man was taken to a hospital because he was complaining of chest pains.
