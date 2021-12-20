KSP searching for missing female with dementia

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is requesting assistance in its investigation in locating Virginia Emerson, 73 of Hickman County.

Emerson last made contact with her family on December 12, at 11:43 a.m.

Emerson is reported to have dementia and KSP says it is not believed that her disappearance is tornado related.

Authorities have followed up on multiple leads with no results.

According to KSP, Emerson could possibly be in the northwest Tennessee area.

Ground searches near her home have been unsuccessful.

Emerson is a female described as 5 feet 6 inches tall,155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Her last known location through a phone ping was in Obion County, TN on US-51 near Bethlehem Road.

Her vehicle is a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Kentucky license plate number of 900 VXH. Her direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emerson, you are urged to call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1, Mayfield, at 270-856-3721.

