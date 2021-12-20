Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Increased police in storm affected areas to prevent looting

Last week’s tornado left behind not much for some folks, and there may be some looters trying...
Last week’s tornado left behind not much for some folks, and there may be some looters trying to take what tornado survivors still have.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - Last week’s tornado didn’t leave much behind for some folks, and there may be some looters trying to take what tornado survivors still have.

“I really kept thinking, ‘why would anybody do something like this at a time like this?” Mike Hawks, Hawks Family Dentistry owner, said.

Hawks’ Dental office is in ruins from the tornado that hit Mayfield, Ky.

He believes someone tried to break-in his basement, in attempt to “loot” what is left.

“It made me mad and sad at the same time because, why would you do that?... when all this devastation is around us? You should have something better to do, go out and help somebody don’t try and take advantage of the situation,” Hawks said.

In a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 6 suspects were arrested for stealing damaged cars from storm ravaged areas.

Sgt. Bernis Napier with Kentucky State Police said there is extra law enforcement patrolling the area so this does not continue.

“We’ve got officers coming in from other surrounding counties who are helping out we also have the national guard here that’s doing constant patrol for us and with us,” Sgt. Napier said.

Lidie and Paul Hales’s home was also damaged in the storm. They feel safer knowing police is nearby.

“We’re just a half a block from the police station so that helps a lot as far as people breaking in and looting and things like that,” Paul Hales said.

The Graves County Sherriff’s Office said if you see someone in your neighborhood taking items including cars don’t be afraid to ask who they are. Take a photo and call 911 immediately. If they are legit, then it shouldn’t be an issue that you are being alert and cautious.

“Somebody who is being suspicious or is casing an area is going to want to get away from this situation as quickly as possible,” Sgt. Napier said.

Hawks shared, despite the few who are taking items most people are willing and trying to help those effected by the storm.

“There are good hearted, good souled, reverent people here that have been out here helping all week long, but like in any community there are some bad apples,” Hawks said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting that left one man shot
Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel was killed when a powerful tornado hit a candle...
Funeral held for Graves Co. Deputy Jailer killed in tornado
Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged...
6 people accused of stealing from storm-damaged neighborhoods in Graves Co.
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.

Latest News

Food, water, supplies and toys to be provided to affected residents of Graves County.
Volunteers needed for Operation Christmas Tuesday in Mayfield, Graves Co.
A man is seen placing flowers on the memorial wall in Mayfield for tornado victims.
More flowers placed on memorial wall in Mayfield
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Beshear distributing shoes in Dawson Springs, Ky.
Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman hand out shoes to displaced Kentuckians