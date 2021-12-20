Increased police in storm affected areas to prevent looting

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - Last week’s tornado didn’t leave much behind for some folks, and there may be some looters trying to take what tornado survivors still have.

“I really kept thinking, ‘why would anybody do something like this at a time like this?” Mike Hawks, Hawks Family Dentistry owner, said.

Hawks’ Dental office is in ruins from the tornado that hit Mayfield, Ky.

He believes someone tried to break-in his basement, in attempt to “loot” what is left.

“It made me mad and sad at the same time because, why would you do that?... when all this devastation is around us? You should have something better to do, go out and help somebody don’t try and take advantage of the situation,” Hawks said.

In a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 6 suspects were arrested for stealing damaged cars from storm ravaged areas.

Sgt. Bernis Napier with Kentucky State Police said there is extra law enforcement patrolling the area so this does not continue.

“We’ve got officers coming in from other surrounding counties who are helping out we also have the national guard here that’s doing constant patrol for us and with us,” Sgt. Napier said.

Lidie and Paul Hales’s home was also damaged in the storm. They feel safer knowing police is nearby.

“We’re just a half a block from the police station so that helps a lot as far as people breaking in and looting and things like that,” Paul Hales said.

The Graves County Sherriff’s Office said if you see someone in your neighborhood taking items including cars don’t be afraid to ask who they are. Take a photo and call 911 immediately. If they are legit, then it shouldn’t be an issue that you are being alert and cautious.

“Somebody who is being suspicious or is casing an area is going to want to get away from this situation as quickly as possible,” Sgt. Napier said.

Hawks shared, despite the few who are taking items most people are willing and trying to help those effected by the storm.

“There are good hearted, good souled, reverent people here that have been out here helping all week long, but like in any community there are some bad apples,” Hawks said.

