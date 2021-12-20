Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

Governor Andy Beshear will discuss the state’s response to tornado damage, and provide the...
Governor Andy Beshear will discuss the state’s response to tornado damage, and provide the latest information on the coronavirus.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 20.

He will discuss the state’s response to tornado damage, and provide the latest information on the coronavirus.

Everyone reported missing in Kentucky after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak has been accounted for.

Governor Beshear said over the weekend he hopes the reported by state emergency management officials means no more people will be found dead from the storm.

He said there is still some confusion over the number of deaths.

His staff believes there have been 78 deaths in the state, but state emergency management officials put the current count at 75.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Dec. 17, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,582 new cases of COVID-19, and 35 additional deaths.

The positivity rate was 8.94 percent.

According to KDPH, 1,255 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 329 were in the ICU and 195 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

A Golden Alert was issued for 73-year-old Virginia Emerson.
Golden Alert issued for missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman
Police say the medications came from the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation Clinic, which was...
Mich. men accused of take prescription medicine, doctor’s prescription blanks from Mayfield clinic destroyed by tornado
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
Last week’s tornado didn't leave much behind for some folks, and there may be some looters...
Increased police presence to prevent looting in storm-affected areas