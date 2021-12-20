Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 20.

He will discuss the state’s response to tornado damage, and provide the latest information on the coronavirus.

Everyone reported missing in Kentucky after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak has been accounted for.

Governor Beshear said over the weekend he hopes the reported by state emergency management officials means no more people will be found dead from the storm.

He said there is still some confusion over the number of deaths.

His staff believes there have been 78 deaths in the state, but state emergency management officials put the current count at 75.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Dec. 17, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,582 new cases of COVID-19, and 35 additional deaths.

The positivity rate was 8.94 percent.

According to KDPH, 1,255 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 329 were in the ICU and 195 were on ventilators.

