Gov. Beshear announces Taylor Corporation to add 28 new jobs in Kentucky

RADCLIFF, Ky. (KFVS) - A central Kentucky agency is adding new jobs today.

The office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement the Taylor Corporation in Central Kentucky is investing $18.8 million in its operation in Radcliff.

This will add 28 new job opportunities to its operations.

“I want to thank Taylor Corp. for its commitment to the Radcliff area and its workforce. Congratulations to everyone in the region, who will benefit from the growth of a quality employer,” Beshear said. “Kentucky’s economic momentum unlike anything we’ve seen before, and the continued growth of existing companies like Taylor play a crucial role in building on that success in the years ahead.”

The corporation’s facility will grow by 30,000 square feet.

