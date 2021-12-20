Heartland Votes
First Alert: Frosty morning

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a cold and frosty morning, but the sunshine will help warm us up.

We can expect mostly sunny skies through the morning hours, with a little more cloud coverage through the afternoon and evening hours.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will be in the mid-40s for most of the area.

It will be slightly warmer for your Tuesday, with highs back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We can expect a big warmup as we head towards Christmas.

Christmas Eve will be very mild, with highs in the 60s, but it will also be very windy. There will be slight chance for a few scattered showers too.

Christmas Day will be dry, but still mild. Highs on Christmas will be in the 50s.

