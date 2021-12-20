A few clouds overnight, warmer tomorrow.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are beginning to see a few high clouds move into the area this evening. These clouds will be with us for most of the night keeping temperatures from dropping too far over night. Readings will slowly fall through the 30s this evening bottoming out in the lower to middle 20s far north to the lower 30s far south tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s with southwesterly winds 5 to 10 Miles per hour.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows falling into the middle 20s. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

