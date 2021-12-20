Egyptian Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 between December 17-19.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
Saline County
- Female - three in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s
- Male - one under the age of 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 50s
- Male - one under the age of 10, two in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress
White County
- Female - one in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s and two in their 70s
- Male - one in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
As of Monday, Dec. 20, the health department reported 5,099 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, including 74 deaths; 3,296 positive cases of COVID-19 in White County, including 33 deaths; and 985 positive cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths in Gallatin County.
