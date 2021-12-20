Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 between December 17-19.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 between December 17-19.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 between December 17-19.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Saline County

  • Female - three in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, two in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress

White County

  • Female - one in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s and two in their 70s
  • Male - one in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s

As of Monday, Dec. 20, the health department reported 5,099 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, including 74 deaths; 3,296 positive cases of COVID-19 in White County, including 33 deaths; and 985 positive cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths in Gallatin County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was taken to an area hospital where he is being...
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man shot
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on...
Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19
According to Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, it’s Phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund, which...
More than $115M in pandemic relief funding given to Ky. health care providers
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
UK men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID issues
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says