A cold, frosty start to the workweek...it will end very mild.

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After a very frosty start to the day, sunshine will help warm us up. Mostly sunny skies expected through the morning hours, with a little more cloud coverage through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the mid 40s for most of the area. Slightly warmer for your Tuesday, with highs back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A big warm up expected as we head towards Christmas. Christmas Eve will be very mild, with highs in the 60s, but it will also be very windy. There will be slight chance for a few scattered showers too. Christmas Day will be dry, and still mild. Highs on Christmas will be in the 50s.

