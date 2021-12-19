Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she’s vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E....
Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting that left one man shot
Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged...
6 people accused of stealing from storm-damaged neighborhoods in Graves Co.
Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel was killed when a powerful tornado hit a candle...
Funeral held for Graves Co. Deputy Jailer killed in tornado
A look at tornado damage in Princeton, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13.
4 Mich. men accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

Latest News

In this March 2021 photo provided by Scott Jawson, West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler is seen...
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Beshear distributing shoes in Dawson Springs, Ky.
Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman hand out shoes to displaced Kentuckians