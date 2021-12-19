Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Mike Pence in Mayfield surveying the tornado damage.
The sheriff’s office said Pence arrived unannounced, without fanfare and intentionally did not want to hinder clean up efforts.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Pence also asked to pray with them.
The sheriff’s office says he was humble, kind and genuine during his stay.
