Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Mayfield, Ky.

Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Photos taken by Sheriff Jon Hayden.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Mike Pence in Mayfield surveying the tornado damage.

The sheriff’s office said Pence arrived unannounced, without fanfare and intentionally did not want to hinder clean up efforts.

12-18-21 While enroute to pick some supplies at our command post behind the courthouse, I drove up on a small crowd....

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 18, 2021

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Pence also asked to pray with them.

The sheriff’s office says he was humble, kind and genuine during his stay.

