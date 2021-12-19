Heartland Votes
KSP warns tornado victims of possible scams

The NICB says you should never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
The NICB says you should never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has received several complaints in reference to fraudulent disaster relief workers.

The KSP says these individuals may be posing as FEMA representatives, American Red Cross workers, insurance adjusters, contractors for debris removal, or general contractors.

While there are reports of fraudulent workers, there are also legitimate FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, housing inspectors, and other officials working in areas impacted by the storms.

Legitimate FEMA representatives can be identified by the official identification badges with photo IDs, and will also have your FEMA application number.

Other ways of identifying legitimate representatives include:

  • FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections, or help with filling out applications for federal assistance. 
  • FEMA representatives will never promise a disaster grant in return for payment and are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

Should homeowners suspect fraud during the rebuilding process, they should contact their insurer, local law enforcement, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

Some tips to avoid contractor fraud, provided by the NICB, include:

  • Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
  • Work only with licensed and insured contractors.
  • Demand references and check them.
  • Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license and write down the driver’s license number and their vehicle’s license plate number.
  • Get a contract in writing. This should include cost, time schedules, payment schedules, guarantees, work to be done, and other expectations that should be detailed.
  • Never sign a contract with blanks as these could be filled in later without your knowledge.
  • Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is done and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.

Click here to view the Disaster Fraud page of the NICB website.

Click here to find more information from the NICB on fraud resources after a disaster.

Click here for more on contractor fraud by the NICB.

