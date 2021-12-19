Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 19.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 13

Total cases - 13,754

Total deaths - 182

Franklin County

New cases - 13

Total cases - 8,357

Total deaths - 118

