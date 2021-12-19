First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Morning clouds and chilly.....plus....breezy and mild Christmas weekend?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A chilly but dry Sunday to round out the weekend……in fact this will be one of the coldest days of the month so far,  and possibly the coldest day of the remainder of 2021.  A major forecast challenge will be stubborn low clouds moving through from north to south this morning.  Models show these breaking up quickly, but experience says that they may linger longer, so to speak.  So it may be a cloudy, chilly morning with some clearing by afternoon…hopefully.  Highs will only be about 40 to 45 but winds will be lighter.  After a calm and frost night and Monday morning,  tomorrow will have more sun and slightly milder temps.

The upcoming week continues to look mainly dry and uneventful….with the only significant weather system now expected to stay well south. By late in the week southwest flow aloft will begin to strengthen again…this will bring us warmer but windier conditions by the end of the week. The Christmas travel period Fri thru Sun is looking breezy and mild, with partly cloudy skies. Some models are now showing a slight chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday….will have to monitor this trend

