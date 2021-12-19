First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The week ahead is going to get off to a cool and dry start….and end up breezy and mild. In the short-term, tonight will be clear, quiet, cold and frosty. Lots of moisture means heavy frost is likely tomorrow morning….but then it will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs in the 45 to 50 range. Only minor changes are expected through mid-week….as the only weather system of note stays just to our south…so just a few clouds and no precip. Temps will be cool but not cold.

Toward the end of the week we’ll get back into an unusually mild pattern as our flow becomes southwesterly. This means it will be warmer but quite breezy or windy especially Friday and Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday look to be mainly in the 60s…with lows in the 40s. So obviously not much chance of a white Christmas. There continues to be a low-level signal for a few rain showers Friday or Saturday, and this trend will have to be watched. But the only significant travel issue locally may be some strong southwest winds.

