Operation BBQ Relief now serving meals in parts of Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Operation BBQ Relief is now providing free hot meals on a first come, first serve basis to those impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky at three different locations throughout the area.

The following are the locations and times for meal distribution:

Mayfield: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch and dinner pick-up. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at . - Individual lunch and dinner pick-up. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1208C Paris Rd

Madisonville: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch pick-up from 11:30 a.m. until supplies last at . - Individual lunch pick-up from 11:30 a.m. until supplies last at 550 Island Ford Rd

Bowling Green: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch pick-up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Meals at this location will be available through Sunday, December 19. Individual lunch pick-up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 150 American Lane. Meals at this location will be available through

If your organization, church, or school is in need of meals, please call the food order hotline at 386-222-2756.

All meal orders need to be placed in increments of 50, clamshells and utensils are not provided.

Meal orders need to be placed by 5:00pm CST for the next day to be guaranteed.

Any orders placed on the day of will be filled accordingly to capacity that is already in the books.

Bulk meal pick-up will be at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky. with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

