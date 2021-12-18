Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Operation BBQ Relief now serving meals in parts of Kentucky

Since 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has been deployed over 80 times, serving 9.5 million meals in...
Since 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has been deployed over 80 times, serving 9.5 million meals in 30 U.S. states as well as one international deployment to the Bahamas in 2019 following Hurricane Dorian.(Operation BBQ Relief)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Operation BBQ Relief is now providing free hot meals on a first come, first serve basis to those impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky at three different locations throughout the area.

The following are the locations and times for meal distribution:

  • Mayfield: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch and dinner pick-up. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1208C Paris Rd.
  • Madisonville: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch pick-up from 11:30 a.m. until supplies last at 550 Island Ford Rd.
  • Bowling Green: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Individual lunch pick-up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 150 American Lane. Meals at this location will be available through Sunday, December 19.

If your organization, church, or school is in need of meals, please call the food order hotline at 386-222-2756.

All meal orders need to be placed in increments of 50, clamshells and utensils are not provided. 

Meal orders need to be placed by 5:00pm CST for the next day to be guaranteed.

Any orders placed on the day of will be filled accordingly to capacity that is already in the books.

Bulk meal pick-up will be at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky. with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Operation BBQ Relief closely monitors impending natural disasters throughout the United States,...
Operation BBQ Relief closely monitors impending natural disasters throughout the United States, staging and deploying assets to serve as soon as possible.(Operation BBQ Relief)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Friday, Dec. 17.
Gov. Beshear: 1st case of omicron variant confirmed in Ky.
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Operation Christmas Tuesday to collect supplies for Graves Co. residents
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged...
6 people accused of stealing from storm-damaged neighborhoods in Graves Co.