Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 18.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 25

Total cases - 13,741

Total deaths - 182

Franklin County

New cases - 11

Total cases - 8,344

Total deaths - 118

