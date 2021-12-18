Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 18.(ktuu)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, December 18.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 25
  • Total cases - 13,741
  • Total deaths - 182

Franklin County

  • New cases - 11
  • Total cases - 8,344
  • Total deaths - 118

