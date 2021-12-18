First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a very soggy 24 hours or so, rain will finally push off to the east this morning as drier and colder air blows back in from the northwest. We’ve had 1 to 3 or more inches of rain, but the forecast for the next week is very dry. As the rain moves out this morning, chilly northwest winds will kick in, so this will end up as a mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy day with daytime temps falling into the low to mid 40s after pre-dawn ‘highs’ in the 50s in much of the region. Sunday will finally see sunshine return, though it will be cool with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

The pattern for the week ahead is looking dry and quite consistent as winds aloft remain mainly from the west and no major systems move through. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with little chance of precip until a very slight chance by late in the week. At this point next (Christmas) weekend is looking partly cloudy and mild, with above average temps and a very slight chance of rain showers.

