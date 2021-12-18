Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Chilly but nicer Sunday....plus....a look toward Christmas Weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light rain finally pushed completely east of the region this afternoon….and the next week or so is looking dry.  Lots of clouds and low-level moisture will be slow to leave…with gradual clearing expected late tonight into Sunday.  Sunday will be a chilly but nicer day with more sun and less wind; highs though will only be in the 40 to 45 range.  Sunday night will be cold and frosty, and Monday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer.

The upcoming week is looking unusually quiet for this time of year…with mainly clear skies and slowly warming temps.  By the end of the week an upper ridge looks to start to build over the south again….leading to a rather mild Christmas weekend in this part of the country.  Some models are showing a slight chance of rain showers next weekend,  but nothing heavy…and temps will be above average.  At this point not seeing any significant travel issues in our region Fri thru Sun.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need
A look at tornado damage in Princeton, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13.
4 Mich. men accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton
Isabelle Hanson wins Talent Competition with Miss America
Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson finishes in top 10 for Miss America title
Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged...
6 people accused of stealing from storm-damaged neighborhoods in Graves Co.
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. on 12/18.
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. on 12/18
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/17