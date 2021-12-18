First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Light rain finally pushed completely east of the region this afternoon….and the next week or so is looking dry. Lots of clouds and low-level moisture will be slow to leave…with gradual clearing expected late tonight into Sunday. Sunday will be a chilly but nicer day with more sun and less wind; highs though will only be in the 40 to 45 range. Sunday night will be cold and frosty, and Monday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer.

The upcoming week is looking unusually quiet for this time of year…with mainly clear skies and slowly warming temps. By the end of the week an upper ridge looks to start to build over the south again….leading to a rather mild Christmas weekend in this part of the country. Some models are showing a slight chance of rain showers next weekend, but nothing heavy…and temps will be above average. At this point not seeing any significant travel issues in our region Fri thru Sun.

