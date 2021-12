MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reports a crash on the WK Parkway at mile marker 53 is blocking both westbound lanes.

Traffic is being detoured at the 58 mile marker.

According to the KYTC, the crash involves a SEMI and two other vehicles.

They expect the duration to be four hours.

