Clean up after last Friday's tornado continues in Dresden, Tenn.

Clean up continues in Dresden a week after an EF-3 Tornado hit.
Clean up continues in Dresden a week after an EF-3 Tornado hit.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DRESDEN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Home owners and businesses continue to pick up in Dresden after severe tornados ripped through one week ago.

“We’ve come a long ways, the roads are passable now for the most part,” said Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson. “So we’re in good shape, we’re in good shape.”

But last Friday, that was not the case, as an EF-3 Tornado went through town.

“We had people that were trapped in houses so it was just total chaos that night and of course as the sun come up you know we were able to get to most of those,” said Wilson.

In Weakley County, Tenn., no deaths were reported. Sheriff Wilson calls it a miracle.

But since then, the Sheriff thanks all who have helped cleaned up.

“We have had a ton of people that has come in here and donated their time, efforts, money, materials and it’s been overwhelming what’s taken place here,” said Wilson.

One Dresden resident, Jonathon Young, recalls the storms as hectic.

“We have damage to our roof, got a couple windows broken down but if it wasn’t for god we wouldn’t have that house, that’s all I’m going to say,” said Young.

Young says he hopes everyone who lost property has somewhere to go.

“I hope these people get a place to stay, it’s a tragic to watch all of it,” said Young.

Sheriff Wilson says the community is coming together over this.

“You can’t find a better group of people than what we have here,” said Wilson. “Everybody’s, nobody’s trying to out due anybody else and whatever it is that you need me to do, we’ll do it and go from there.”

Sheriff Wilson says most of the power is back on in Dresden; however, those in rural parts may have to wait a bit longer.

