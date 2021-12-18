Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting that left one man shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man shot o Friday, December 17.

According to the police department, at around 11:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South Henderson and Independence.

Once they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot in the lower torso.

The victim, an adult male from Cape Girardeau, was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The case is currently under investigation and officers are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information.

