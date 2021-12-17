Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday afternoon that an Arkansas State Police Trooper was struck by gunfire while assisting another law enforcement agency near the state line.

ASP said initial reports are that the trooper was not “seriously injured.”

Local authorities said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Gray content partner WMC, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Thursday evening about the incident.

TBI said the incident involved a vehicle chase and that Arkansas State Police started assisting with the pursuit once it got to West Memphis.

The pursuit ended in Memphis on I-55 east at McLemore, WMC reported.

TBI said two men, who were inside the vehicle, started shooting at officers. Officers then returned fire, killing both men.

TBI also said the state trooper who was shot was one of the officers who fired at the suspects, WMC reported.

However, Tennessee authorities said one of the suspects had active warrants out of South Carolina, WMC reported.

Officials have not released the names of the suspects.

Later on Thursday, ASP released the name of the trooper injured in the shooting - Trooper Spencer Morris.

ARKANSAS STATE POLICE STATEMENT RELATED TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris was... Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Morris, who is 33 years old, has been with ASP and is assigned to Troop D in Forrest City. According to ASP, Morris did not sustain any life-threatening wounds and was released from the hospital Thursday.

Morris will be on paid administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is conducted, ASP said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be conducting the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

