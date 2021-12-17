Tornado debris removal guidelines

(KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is asking storm and tornado victims in Kentucky to use guidance from their local officials when it comes to disposing of disaster-generated debris.

Clean-up crews urge residents not to place debris on or near downed power lines or block roads and fire hydrants or other structures with debris.

Residents are asked to sort debris into the following categories:

Electronics: such as televisions, computers, audio equipment, phones and DVD players.

Hazardous Waste: such as oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas and paints. Materials suspected of containing lead-based paint should be kept moist or contain the materials in plastic bags so the paint does not become airborne.

Construction & Demolition debris: such as lumber, roofing and other structural debris left behind by the storm.

Household Garbage: such as bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging.

Large Appliances/white goods: such as refrigerators, washers/dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers. Doors to the appliances should not be unsealed or left open.

Vegetative Debris: such as trees, tree branches, logs, plants and leaves.

Local officials will tell residents what will be allowed to be picked up near public right-of-ways and how to place debris in these locations.

Demolition, repair and reconstruction debris, such as drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing, that comes from a contractor hired by the property owner will not be accepted for disposal. Contracts usually include removal and disposal of these materials.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.