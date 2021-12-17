Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, December 16.

The newly reported death is a man in his 70′s from Pulaski County.

The health department also reported 34 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department, there is also a total of 350 active cases.

The Southern Seven region currently has 184 deaths in total.

For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/news.aspx (Southern Seven Health Department)

