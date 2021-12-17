Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, one new death
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, December 16.
The newly reported death is a man in his 70′s from Pulaski County.
The health department also reported 34 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department, there is also a total of 350 active cases.
The Southern Seven region currently has 184 deaths in total.
