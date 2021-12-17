Southern 7 Health Dept. recognizes one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccinations

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department recognized the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in the region.

According to the health department, on December 17, 2020, frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were able to get their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after it was delivered to southern Illinois the day before.

They said more than 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the region since then.

“This has been the biggest public health crisis in our lifetime,” said Teresa Wilburn, director of nursing for Southern Seven Health Department. “It is truly remarkable how so many people and organizations have come together to offer individuals in the S7 region an opportunity to protect themselves against severe illness and potentially death from COVID-19.”

While in the beginning, vaccinations were limited to frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, now children 5 and up are able to get the vaccine and anyone 16 years and older can get a COVID-19 booster shot.

“It’s hard to believe that just one year ago today, our phone lines at S7 were jammed with people wanting to find out how they could get their chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator for S7′s COVID-19 response team. “Now we have three different vaccines, readily available and in plenty of supply to meet the demand. What a difference a year makes.”

According to the health department, more than 24,000 people in the Southern 7 region are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s just about 35 percent of the total population.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment with S7HD by calling 618-634-2297 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. You can click here to find other vaccination locations near you.

