Samburg residents step up to serve community after tornado

SAMBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - The small community of Samburg is cleaning up and trying to rebound from a tornado that struck their town last week.

Power is back on except for the affected areas and electric crews are seen repairing lines.

Although members of the community are steadily coming by the Assembly of God donation center, there is still a need for food, water, clothes and more.

“It’s just showing them that we do care and we do care for them and we sort of have a motto around here called Samburg Strong,” Samantha Reed said. “We have been hit a couple of times with a couple of strong disasters and we’ve always pulled together and done for each other.”

They have stopped collecting dropped off items at the center but could still use some monetary donations.

If you want to help tornado victims in the Heartland, you can donate online at KFVS12.com/cares.

