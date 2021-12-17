Heartland Votes
Operation Christmas Tuesday to collect supplies for Graves Co. residents

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-agency event is collecting supplies for residents affected by a devastating tornado.

Operation Christmas Tuesday is scheduled for December 21.

State, county and city staff, as well as other community members and volunteer groups will work to collect a four-day supply of food, water, gift cards, supplies and toys for children ahead of the holiday.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said the tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn’t cancel Christmas.

“Recovery happens in many ways, and we think it’s important to pause the clean-up long enough to lift up our community, particularly our children who have lost so much, with the love of Christmas,” he said.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said it’s a big task, but she is confident the community can make it happen.

“We’re seeking donations of cash and gift cards to supplement the toys and enable us to provide families with the things they need to get through Christmas,” Mayor O’Nan said.

According to organizers, gift cards can be used for furniture, supplies, food or clothing.

Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave., Mayfield, KY 42066.

Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank PO Box 9 Fancy Farm, KY 42039.

Donations can also be made to this fund at any Independence Bank location.

If you have any questions about donations, you can call the Graves County donation hotline at 270-883-0072.

