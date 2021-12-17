Omicron variant discovered in MO wastewater samples

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has now identified the presence of the Omicron variant from two sets of wastewater samples.

According to the DHSS, one sample was collected on December 8, from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility in Buchanan County, Mo.

Another was collected on Dec. 7, from the Little Blue Valley Sewer District Atherton/Middle Big Creek wastewater treatment facility in Jackson County, Mo.

In both wastewater systems, 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands were identified as having mutations associated with Omicron.

The DHSS says this measurement is not a direct estimate of the percent of COVID-19 positive human cases in the area that are caused by the Omicron variant; however, it is an indication that the Omicron variant virus is likely present among the population in these areas.

The DHSS continues to partner with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the University of Missouri Columbia, wastewater operators, and others to monitor COVID-19 trends by testing wastewater in communities throughout the state.

In February 2021, this team began testing wastewater samples to look for the presence of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Using a technique called high throughput sequencing, the team looks for mutations in segments of the virus’s spike protein RNA, which are compared to mutations in known variants.

“As we anticipated, due to the known high transmissibility, the Omicron variant is in Missouri communities,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Understanding that Omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the Delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant. Those who haven’t been vaccinated are highly encouraged to do so. If it is time for your booster, it is critically important to get your booster today to maximize your protection. Getting the booster greatly improves your protection from Omicron.”

The sequencing testing results are updated weekly and displayed in the COVID-19 sewershed surveillance StoryMap.

The DHSS continues to recommend that residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance from others.

“COVID-19 testing is also very important, especially during this holiday season as we plan to gather with our families,” said Kauerauf. “If you’re not feeling well, stay home and don’t risk getting your loved ones sick.”

DHSS will continue to work with public health partners to monitor for an increase in the Omicron variant, as well as trends in other variants.

To learn more about Missouri’s variant monitoring efforts, click here.

Everyone 5 years and older is highly encouraged to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated and boosted if age 16 or older.

Missourians should also take the opportunity to get their annual influenza vaccination as part of their risk reduction activities to protect themselves and others from seasonal respiratory illness.

