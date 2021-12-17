Mo. AG sends dozens of cease, desist letters to school districts over COVID-19 protocols

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has sent out 52 cease and desist letters to school districts throughout the state for allegedly continuing to enforce COVID-19 related mask mandates and quarantine orders.

The letters are in response to a Cole County court ruling last week forbidding school districts and health departments from making their own decisions on mask mandates, quarantines and other public health orders.

Schmitt said the pandemic-related orders were “null and void” and warned school districts and public heath departments he would take legal action if they did not stop enforcing the orders.

“My Office has worked diligently to identify non-compliant school districts and send cease and desist letters to those districts,” said Schmitt in a released statement. “We will continue to fight these mask mandates and quarantine orders and enforce the law.”

According to the AGs office, a number of school districts have either rescinded or plan to rescind their COVID-19 mask mandates and/or quarantine orders.

Schmitt’s office said they will continue to take action against school districts that are non-compliant.

