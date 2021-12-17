Man wanted for allegedly shooting at Fancy Farm Fire Dept. hours after tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for a man they say shot at the fire department hours after a devastating tornado.

Landon S. Thomas, 18, of Fancy Farm, is wanted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden in a Facebook post, several shots were fired into the Fancy Farm Fire Department around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 11.

He said that’s about 7 hours after the tornado struck their county.

The sheriff said firefighters were not in the building at the time of the shooting because they were involved with rescues around the county.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

